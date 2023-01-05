Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: Brigham Young 12-5; Loyola Marymount 11-5
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars are 14-1 against the Loyola Marymount Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. BYU and Loyola Marymount will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The Cougars won both of their matches against the Lions last season (79-59 and 85-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
On Saturday, BYU wrapped up 2022 with a 71-58 win over the Portland Pilots. BYU's forward Gideon George filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 78-72 to the Pacific Tigers. Loyola Marymount's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jalin Anderson, who had 20 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cougars are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.
BYU is now 12-5 while the Lions sit at 11-5. BYU is 8-3 after wins this season, and Loyola Marymount is 4-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brigham Young have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Feb 24, 2022 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Loyola Marymount 59
- Feb 10, 2022 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Loyola Marymount 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Brigham Young 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - Brigham Young 63 vs. Loyola Marymount 38
- Feb 16, 2019 - Brigham Young 70 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Brigham Young 67 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Feb 01, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Jan 18, 2018 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Loyola Marymount 81
- Jan 28, 2017 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 77
- Dec 31, 2016 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Loyola Marymount 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Loyola Marymount 80