Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Brigham Young 12-5; Loyola Marymount 11-5

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars are 14-1 against the Loyola Marymount Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. BYU and Loyola Marymount will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The Cougars won both of their matches against the Lions last season (79-59 and 85-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

On Saturday, BYU wrapped up 2022 with a 71-58 win over the Portland Pilots. BYU's forward Gideon George filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 78-72 to the Pacific Tigers. Loyola Marymount's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jalin Anderson, who had 20 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cougars are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.

BYU is now 12-5 while the Lions sit at 11-5. BYU is 8-3 after wins this season, and Loyola Marymount is 4-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brigham Young have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Loyola Marymount.