Who's Playing

Nevada @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Nevada 7-1; Loyola Marymount 6-3

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Loyola Marymount is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Lions and the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Loyola Marymount falling 87-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cam Shelton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Nevada and the Sam Houston Bearkats on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Nevada wrapped it up with a 78-60 win at home. Nevada relied on the efforts of center Will Baker, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds, and guard Jarod Lucas, who had 16 points.

Loyola Marymount is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Lions are now 6-3 while the Wolf Pack sit at 7-1. Nevada is 5-1 after wins this season, and Loyola Marymount is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won all of the games they've played against Loyola Marymount in the last eight years.