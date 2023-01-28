Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: Pepperdine 7-15; Loyola Marymount 15-7
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast clash at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a victory while the Waves will be stumbling in from a loss.
Pepperdine came up short against the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, falling 87-78. One thing holding Pepperdine back was the mediocre play of guard Houston Mallette, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Loyola Marymount proved too difficult a challenge. Loyola Marymount enjoyed a cozy 79-60 win over the Pilots. The Lions got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cam Shelton (20), guard Jalin Anderson (13), forward Keli Leaupepe (11), and guard Lamaj Lewis (10).
The Waves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Pepperdine was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 85-80 to Loyola Marymount. Can Pepperdine avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Lions are a big 10-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Pepperdine have won seven out of their last 13 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 85 vs. Pepperdine 80
- Feb 25, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 81 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 01, 2020 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Jan 16, 2020 - Pepperdine 75 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Mar 08, 2019 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
- Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 74 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 03, 2019 - Pepperdine 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Feb 10, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 85 vs. Pepperdine 79
- Jan 25, 2018 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 82 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 90 vs. Pepperdine 83
- Jan 02, 2016 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 65