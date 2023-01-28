Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-15; Loyola Marymount 15-7

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast clash at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a victory while the Waves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Pepperdine came up short against the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, falling 87-78. One thing holding Pepperdine back was the mediocre play of guard Houston Mallette, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Loyola Marymount proved too difficult a challenge. Loyola Marymount enjoyed a cozy 79-60 win over the Pilots. The Lions got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cam Shelton (20), guard Jalin Anderson (13), forward Keli Leaupepe (11), and guard Lamaj Lewis (10).

The Waves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Pepperdine was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 85-80 to Loyola Marymount. Can Pepperdine avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Lions are a big 10-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine have won seven out of their last 13 games against Loyola Marymount.