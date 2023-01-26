Who's Playing

Portland @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Portland 11-11; Loyola Marymount 14-7

What to Know

The Portland Pilots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Pilots and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Portland didn't have too much trouble with the Pepperdine Waves at home on Saturday as they won 91-76. Portland got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tyler Robertson out in front picking up 16 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount escaped with a win last Thursday against the Gonzaga Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. The top scorer for Loyola Marymount was guard Cam Shelton (27 points).

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Portland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Pilots suffered a grim 92-72 defeat to the Lions in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can Portland avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland.