How to watch Loyola Marymount vs. Prairie View A&M: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Loyola Marymount vs. Prairie View A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-6; Loyola Marymount 4-5
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Lions and the Grambling Tigers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Lions wrapped it up with an 83-67 win. Loyola Marymount's G Eli Scott was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 21 points, 13 dimes, and 13 rebounds. That's Scott's first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Arizona State Sun Devils, falling 88-79. The losing side was boosted by G Darius Williams, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.
The Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Loyola Marymount's victory lifted them to 4-5 while Prairie View A&M's loss dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if the Lions can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.60
Odds
The Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
