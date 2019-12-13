How to watch Loyola Marymount vs. Prairie View A&M: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-6; Loyola Marymount 4-5

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Lions and the Grambling Tigers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Lions wrapped it up with an 83-67 win. Loyola Marymount's G Eli Scott was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 21 points, 13 dimes, and 13 rebounds. That's Scott's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Arizona State Sun Devils, falling 88-79. The losing side was boosted by G Darius Williams, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.

The Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Loyola Marymount's victory lifted them to 4-5 while Prairie View A&M's loss dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if the Lions can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.60

Odds

The Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.