Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Saint Mary's 21-4; Loyola Marymount 16-9

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions are 0-15 against the #15 Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Loyola Marymount and the Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Saint Mary's should still be riding high after a victory, while Loyola Marymount will be looking to get back in the win column.

Loyola Marymount came up short against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, falling 87-79. One thing holding Loyola Marymount back was the mediocre play of guard Jalin Anderson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's bagged a 78-70 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. Four players on the Gaels scored in the double digits: guard Aidan Mahaney (18), center Mitchell Saxen (15), guard Alex Ducas (14), and guard Logan Johnson (12). That makes it three consecutive games in which Mitchell Saxen has had at least ten rebounds.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Loyola Marymount is now 16-9 while Saint Mary's sits at 21-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Loyola Marymount is 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Loyola Marymount, the Gaels come into the contest boasting the 25th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in Saint Mary's' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.60

Odds

The Gaels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Loyola Marymount in the last nine years.