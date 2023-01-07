Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: San Francisco 11-7; Loyola Marymount 12-5
What to Know
The San Francisco Dons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Francisco and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a victory while the Dons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
San Francisco was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 77-75 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The top scorers for San Francisco were guard Tyrell Roberts (18 points) and guard Khalil Shabazz (17 points).
Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win. Forward Keli Leaupepe (15 points) and guard Cam Shelton (14 points) were the top scorers for the Lions.
The Dons are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Francisco, who are 8-9 against the spread.
Everything went San Francisco's way against Loyola Marymount when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they made off with a 97-73 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Francisco since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Loyola Marymount have won eight out of their last 14 games against San Francisco.
- Jan 13, 2022 - San Francisco 97 vs. Loyola Marymount 73
- Mar 05, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 70 vs. San Francisco 66
- Feb 18, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 68 vs. San Francisco 63
- Jan 10, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 68 vs. San Francisco 60
- Mar 06, 2020 - San Francisco 82 vs. Loyola Marymount 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - San Francisco 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - San Francisco 61 vs. Loyola Marymount 53
- Mar 02, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 74 vs. San Francisco 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - San Francisco 72 vs. Loyola Marymount 63
- Jan 11, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 67 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 23, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 53 vs. San Francisco 51
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Francisco 74 vs. Loyola Marymount 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 100 vs. San Francisco 87
- Jan 14, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 87 vs. San Francisco 83