Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: San Francisco 11-7; Loyola Marymount 12-5

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Francisco and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a victory while the Dons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Francisco was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 77-75 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The top scorers for San Francisco were guard Tyrell Roberts (18 points) and guard Khalil Shabazz (17 points).

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win. Forward Keli Leaupepe (15 points) and guard Cam Shelton (14 points) were the top scorers for the Lions.

The Dons are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Francisco, who are 8-9 against the spread.

Everything went San Francisco's way against Loyola Marymount when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they made off with a 97-73 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Francisco since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won eight out of their last 14 games against San Francisco.