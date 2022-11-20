Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-0; Loyola Marymount 3-2

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Loyola Marymount didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas this past Friday as they won 84-66. Four players on the Lions scored in the double digits: forward Keli Leaupepe (15), guard Justin Ahrens (12), guard Cam Shelton (10), and center Rick Issanza (10). Issanza had some trouble finding his footing against the UC Irvine Anteaters last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Wake Forest and the La Salle Explorers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Demon Deacons wrapped it up with a 75-63 victory. Among those leading the charge for Wake Forest was guard Tyree Appleby, who had 23 points.

Loyola Marymount is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Loyola Marymount to 3-2 and Wake Forest to 4-0. Keli Leaupepe will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 15 points along with nine boards this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wake Forest's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.