Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Loyola-Md. Greyhounds

Current Records: Binghamton 1-2, Loyola-Md. 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola-Md. Greyhounds at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Binghamton proved on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Giants at home to the tune of 104-50. The victory was just what Binghamton needed coming off of a 89-60 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Loyola-Md. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Bears 77-75. The victory was just what Loyola-Md. needed coming off of a 93-73 defeat in their prior game.

The Bearcats' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Greyhounds, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola-Md. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Binghamton came up short against Loyola-Md. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 84-70. Can Binghamton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Loyola-Md. has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Binghamton.