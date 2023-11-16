Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Dayton 1-1, LSU 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

What to Know

LSU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Dayton Flyers at 4:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

LSU came into the matchup on Friday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Colonels by a score of 68-66. LSU found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Jalen Reed put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 14 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for LSU was Jordan Wright's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Flyers came up short against the Wildcats on Friday and fell 71-66.

Despite their defeat, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DaRon Holmes II, who earned 17 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Flyers, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.