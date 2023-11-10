Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Nicholls State 0-1, LSU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the LSU Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Nicholls State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

Nicholls State had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 91-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Green Wave.

Despite their defeat, Nicholls State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamal West Jr., who earned 24 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Mekhi Collins, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, LSU was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 106-60 victory over the Delta Devils at home. With LSU ahead 56-29 at the half, the game was all but over already.

LSU can attribute much of their success to Will Baker, who earned 29 points. Jordan Wright was another key contributor, earning 12 points along with 4 steals.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Green Wave's win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Colonels' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Nicholls State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 22.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 7-17-2 record against the spread.

Nicholls State came up short against LSU in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, falling 86-80. Can Nicholls State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LSU is a big 22.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

LSU has won both of the games they've played against Nicholls State in the last 4 years.