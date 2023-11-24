Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: North Florida 4-2, LSU 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana



What to Know

North Florida has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-58 victory over the Black Bears.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but LSU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against the Demon Deacons by a score of 86-80. The team ran away with 46 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the victory.

LSU can attribute much of their success to Will Baker, who scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds. Baker continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jordan Wright, who scored 15 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals.

Their wins bumped the Ospreys to 4-2 and the Tigers to 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 78.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

North Florida was pulverized by LSU 104-52 when the teams last played back in December of 2017. Can North Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LSU has won all of the games they've played against North Florida in the last 8 years.