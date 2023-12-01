Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 2-5, LSU 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will be playing at home against the SE Louisiana Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

After a string of three wins, LSU's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 80-57 defeat to the Orange. LSU found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Reed, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

SE Louisiana can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Knights 101-55 at home.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SE Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for LSU against SE Louisiana in their previous matchup back in November of 2020 as the team secured a 96-43 win. Does LSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will SE Louisiana turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

LSU has won both of the games they've played against SE Louisiana in the last 5 years.