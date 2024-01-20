Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Texas A&M 10-7, LSU 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

LSU is 8-2 against Texas A&M since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The timing is sure in LSU's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Texas A&M has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.6% better than the opposition, a fact LSU proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Rebels by a score of 89-80.

LSU can attribute much of their success to Jordan Wright, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and seven steals. Those seven steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas A&M last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost 78-77 to the Razorbacks on a last-minute jump shot From Tramon Mark.

Despite the loss, Texas A&M got a solid performance out of Wade Taylor IV, who scored 41 points along with six rebounds. Those 41 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Andersson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Texas A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LSU strolled past Texas A&M in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a score of 68-53. Will LSU repeat their success, or does Texas A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LSU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.