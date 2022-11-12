Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ LSU

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-0; LSU 1-0

What to Know

The LSU Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU didn't have too much trouble with the UMKC Kangaroos at home on Wednesday as they won 74-63. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to Justice Hill, who had 13 points and seven assists, and Adam Miller, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Arkansas State at home against the Harding Bison on Monday as the squad secured an 86-55 win.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.