Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ LSU

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 4-8; LSU 10-1

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the LSU Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. E. Tennessee State will be hoping to build upon the 74-63 win they picked up against the Tigers when they previously played in December of 2019.

E. Tennessee State was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 74-73 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday LSU proved too difficult a challenge. LSU netted an 89-81 win. Among those leading the charge for them was guard Cam Hayes, who had 25 points.

E. Tennessee State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Buccaneers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

LSU's win lifted them to 10-1 while E. Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if E. Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

E. Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.