Who's Playing

Illinois State @ LSU

Current Records: Illinois State 2-2; LSU 3-0

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds will take on the LSU Tigers at 11 a.m. ET Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. LSU will be strutting in after a win while the Redbirds will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 70-67 to the NW State Demons this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, LSU made easy work of the New Orleans Privateers this past Thursday and carried off a 91-62 victory. LSU's forward Derek Fountain was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points along with eight boards and seven steals. Fountain's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week.

Illinois State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past four games.

Illinois State is now 2-2 while the Tigers sit at 3-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Redbirds are stumbling into the game with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Illinois State, LSU enters the contest with 18.3 takeaways on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in LSU's favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 a.m. ET

Monday at 11 a.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.