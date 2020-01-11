How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ LSU

Current Records: Mississippi State 9-5; LSU 10-4

What to Know

The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

LSU escaped with a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. It was another big night for F Darius Days, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 16 boards.

G Tyson Carter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Tigers' victory brought them up to 10-4 while MSU's loss pulled them down to 9-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers enter the contest with 49.20% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. MSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Mississippi State have won four out of their last seven games against LSU.