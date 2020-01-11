How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ LSU
Current Records: Mississippi State 9-5; LSU 10-4
What to Know
The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
LSU escaped with a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks by the margin of a single basket, 79-77. It was another big night for F Darius Days, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 16 boards.
G Tyson Carter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
The Tigers' victory brought them up to 10-4 while MSU's loss pulled them down to 9-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers enter the contest with 49.20% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. MSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mississippi State have won four out of their last seven games against LSU.
- Feb 06, 2019 - LSU 92 vs. Mississippi State 88
- Mar 08, 2018 - Mississippi State 80 vs. LSU 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - LSU 78 vs. Mississippi State 57
- Mar 08, 2017 - Mississippi State 79 vs. LSU 52
- Mar 04, 2017 - Mississippi State 88 vs. LSU 76
- Jan 07, 2017 - Mississippi State 95 vs. LSU 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - LSU 88 vs. Mississippi State 77
