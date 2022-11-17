Who's Playing

New Orleans @ LSU

Current Records: New Orleans 1-1; LSU 2-0

What to Know

The LSU Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers earned a 90-54 win in their most recent matchup against New Orleans in December of 2019.

LSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, winning 61-52. Guard Adam Miller took over for LSU, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total).

Meanwhile, New Orleans narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the St. Francis (IL) Fighting Saints 65-63.

LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 2-0 and the Privateers to 1-1. On Saturday LSU relied heavily on Miller, who had 26 points. It will be up to New Orleans' defense to limit his damage Thursday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.