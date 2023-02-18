Who's Playing

South Carolina @ LSU

Current Records: South Carolina 9-17; LSU 12-14

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Tigers were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 65-63 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Guard Adam Miller had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the game between USC and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Gamecocks falling 75-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for USC was guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (19 points).

The losses put LSU at 12-14 and USC at 9-17. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gamecocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina have won four out of their last seven games against LSU.