Who's Playing

Tennessee @ LSU

Current Records: Tennessee 15-3; LSU 12-6

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the #9 Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with LSU winning the first 79-67 at home and the Volunteers taking the second 64-50.

LSU received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 67-49 to the Auburn Tigers. Guard Adam Miller had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Tennessee strolled past the Mississippi State Bulldogs with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 70-59. Tennessee's guard Zakai Zeigler looked sharp as he had 24 points along with six boards.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 15-3 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Tennessee can repeat their recent success or if LSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU have won six out of their last nine games against Tennessee.