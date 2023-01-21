Who's Playing
Tennessee @ LSU
Current Records: Tennessee 15-3; LSU 12-6
What to Know
The LSU Tigers and the #9 Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with LSU winning the first 79-67 at home and the Volunteers taking the second 64-50.
LSU received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 67-49 to the Auburn Tigers. Guard Adam Miller had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Tennessee strolled past the Mississippi State Bulldogs with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 70-59. Tennessee's guard Zakai Zeigler looked sharp as he had 24 points along with six boards.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 15-3 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Tennessee can repeat their recent success or if LSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LSU have won six out of their last nine games against Tennessee.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Tennessee 64 vs. LSU 50
- Jan 08, 2022 - LSU 79 vs. Tennessee 67
- Feb 13, 2021 - LSU 78 vs. Tennessee 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - LSU 78 vs. Tennessee 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - LSU 82 vs. Tennessee 80
- Jan 31, 2018 - Tennessee 84 vs. LSU 61
- Mar 01, 2017 - LSU 92 vs. Tennessee 82
- Mar 11, 2016 - LSU 84 vs. Tennessee 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Tennessee 81 vs. LSU 65