Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ LSU

Current Records: Texas A&M 17-7; LSU 12-12

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. A&M and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Aggies should still be riding high after a victory, while LSU will be looking to right the ship.

A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 win. A&M got double-digit scores from four players: guard Wade Taylor IV (22), forward Julius Marble II (20), forward Andersson Garcia (11), and guard Tyrece Radford (10).

Meanwhile, the contest between LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with LSU falling 64-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding LSU back was the mediocre play of guard Adam Miller, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 15-9 all in all.

A&M's victory brought them up to 17-7 while LSU's defeat pulled them down to 12-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 28th in college basketball. Less enviably, LSU has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against LSU.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LSU have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Texas A&M.