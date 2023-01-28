Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ LSU

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-10; LSU 12-8

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Tigers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 60-40 punch to the gut against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday. LSU was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding LSU back was the mediocre play of guard Adam Miller, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech ended up a good deal behind the West Virginia Mountaineers when they played on Wednesday, losing 76-61. Forward Kevin Obanor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with eight boards. Obanor hadn't helped his team much against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

LSU is now 12-8 while Texas Tech sits at 10-10. The Tigers are 1-6 after losses this season, the Red Raiders 2-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won both of the games they've played against LSU in the last nine years.