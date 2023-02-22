Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ LSU

Current Records: Vanderbilt 15-12; LSU 12-15

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. LSU and the Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Vanderbilt should still be riding high after a victory, while LSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

The point spread favored LSU this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-73. LSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Cam Hayes, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Auburn Tigers 67-65. It was another big night for the Commodores' forward Liam Robbins, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU is now 12-15 while Vanderbilt sits at 15-12. Vanderbilt is 8-6 after wins this year, and LSU is 1-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU and Vanderbilt both have four wins in their last eight games.