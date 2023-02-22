Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ LSU
Current Records: Vanderbilt 15-12; LSU 12-15
What to Know
The LSU Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. LSU and the Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Vanderbilt should still be riding high after a victory, while LSU will be looking to get back in the win column.
The point spread favored LSU this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-73. LSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Cam Hayes, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Auburn Tigers 67-65. It was another big night for the Commodores' forward Liam Robbins, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.
LSU is now 12-15 while Vanderbilt sits at 15-12. Vanderbilt is 8-6 after wins this year, and LSU is 1-13 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LSU and Vanderbilt both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vanderbilt 75 vs. LSU 66
- Mar 02, 2021 - LSU 83 vs. Vanderbilt 68
- Feb 05, 2020 - Vanderbilt 99 vs. LSU 90
- Mar 09, 2019 - LSU 80 vs. Vanderbilt 59
- Feb 20, 2018 - LSU 88 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Vanderbilt 77 vs. LSU 71
- Dec 29, 2016 - Vanderbilt 96 vs. LSU 89
- Jan 02, 2016 - LSU 90 vs. Vanderbilt 82