Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ LSU

Current Records: Vanderbilt 15-12; LSU 12-15

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the LSU Tigers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Vanderbilt and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Commodores should still be riding high after a victory, while LSU will be looking to right the ship.

Vanderbilt came out on top in a nail-biter against the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, sneaking past 67-65. It was another big night for Vanderbilt's forward Liam Robbins, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, LSU came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday, falling 82-73. The losing side was boosted by guard Cam Hayes, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Commodores are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Vanderbilt is now 15-12 while LSU sits at 12-15. Vanderbilt is 8-6 after wins this year, and LSU is 1-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Commodores are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LSU and Vanderbilt both have four wins in their last eight games.