Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ LSU

Current Records: Wake Forest 7-2; LSU 7-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the LSU Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. LSU will be strutting in after a win while the Demon Deacons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wake Forest suffered a grim 77-57 defeat to the Clemson Tigers last Friday. Guard Damari Monsanto had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, things were close when LSU and the Texas-Arlington Mavericks clashed last week, but LSU ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Texas-Arlington made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The top scorer for LSU was forward KJ Williams (14 points).

The Demon Deacons ended up a good deal behind LSU when they played when the two teams previously met in November of last year, losing 75-61. Can Wake Forest avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wake Forest have won two out of their last three games against LSU.