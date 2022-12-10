Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ LSU
Current Records: Wake Forest 7-2; LSU 7-1
What to Know
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the LSU Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. LSU will be strutting in after a win while the Demon Deacons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Wake Forest suffered a grim 77-57 defeat to the Clemson Tigers last Friday. Guard Damari Monsanto had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, things were close when LSU and the Texas-Arlington Mavericks clashed last week, but LSU ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Texas-Arlington made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The top scorer for LSU was forward KJ Williams (14 points).
The Demon Deacons ended up a good deal behind LSU when they played when the two teams previously met in November of last year, losing 75-61. Can Wake Forest avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wake Forest have won two out of their last three games against LSU.
- Nov 27, 2021 - LSU 75 vs. Wake Forest 61
- Dec 22, 2016 - Wake Forest 110 vs. LSU 76
- Dec 29, 2015 - Wake Forest 77 vs. LSU 71