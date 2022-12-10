Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ LSU

Current Records: Wake Forest 7-2; LSU 7-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the LSU Tigers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. LSU will be strutting in after a win while the Demon Deacons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wake Forest has to be hurting after a devastating 77-57 defeat at the hands of the Clemson Tigers last Friday. Guard Damari Monsanto had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, LSU narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the UT Arlington Mavericks 63-59. The top scorer for LSU was forward KJ Williams (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wake Forest is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons ended up a good deal behind LSU when they played when the two teams previously met in November of last year, losing 75-61. Can Wake Forest avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wake Forest have won two out of their last three games against LSU.