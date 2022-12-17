Who's Playing

Winthrop @ LSU

Current Records: Winthrop 5-6; LSU 9-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will square off against the Winthrop Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Tigers proved too difficult a challenge. LSU came out on top against North Carolina Central by a score of 67-57. Among those leading the charge for LSU was forward Derek Fountain, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Winthrop ended up a good deal behind the Furman Paladins when they played on Saturday, losing 82-67.

LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. At 1-5 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Winthrop isn't so hot on the road, where they are 0-4.

LSU's win lifted them to 9-1 while Winthrop's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if LSU can repeat their recent success or if Winthrop bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.