Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Maine and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Albany 43-31.

If Maine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-8 in no time. On the other hand, Albany will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Albany 9-8, Maine 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Albany is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past New Hamp. with a 61-57 win on Thursday.

Even though they won, Albany struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Maine, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-71 victory over Binghamton on Thursday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Black Bears considering their 55-point performance the match before.

Albany now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Maine, the win snapped their losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 9-8 record.

Albany is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Albany's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Maine over their last ten matchups.

Albany couldn't quite finish off Maine in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 74-71. Can Albany avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Maine is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Albany.