Who's Playing
CCSU Blue Devils @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: CCSU 3-5, Maine 7-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The CCSU Blue Devils will head out on the road to face off against the Maine Black Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym(Maine). CCSU is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
Last Tuesday, the Blue Devils came up short against the Eagles and fell 82-68. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CCSU in their matchups with Boston College: they've now lost four in a row.
Despite their loss, CCSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Jones, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Breland, who scored 12 points.
Meanwhile, Maine waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 74-65 win over the Terriers.
The Blue Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for the Black Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.
CCSU came up short against Maine when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 66-58. Can CCSU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
CCSU has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Maine.
- Nov 23, 2022 - Maine 66 vs. CCSU 58
- Nov 23, 2021 - CCSU 64 vs. Maine 56
- Dec 07, 2019 - Maine 66 vs. CCSU 64
- Dec 22, 2018 - CCSU 93 vs. Maine 90
- Dec 20, 2017 - CCSU 84 vs. Maine 57
- Nov 30, 2016 - CCSU 82 vs. Maine 61
- Nov 29, 2015 - Maine 81 vs. CCSU 74