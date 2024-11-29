Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Elon 3-2, Maine 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will face off against the Elon Phoenix at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Maine took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. Everything went their way against Holy Cross as Maine made off with an 80-55 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maine to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christopher Mantis, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. Mantis had some trouble finding his footing against Richmond on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Quion Burns, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds.

Maine was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

On Friday Elon overcame some tough odds to get past Notre Dame. Elon walked away with an 84-77 victory over Notre Dame. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Phoenix.

Nick Dorn was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 10 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (83.3%). Another player making a difference was TJ Simpkins, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus three steals.

Maine pushed their record up to 3-3 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Elon, they now have a winning record of 3-2.