Who's Playing
New Hamp. Wildcats @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: New Hamp. 8-6, Maine 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Cross Insurance Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
On Saturday, the Wildcats came up short against the River Hawks and fell 82-75. It was the first time this season that New Hamp. let down their fans at home.
Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 65-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. Maine has struggled against Vermont recently, as their contest on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.
Maine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Wildcats' defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Black Bears, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given New Hamp.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.
New Hamp. was able to grind out a solid victory over Maine in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 74-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
New Hamp. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Feb 22, 2023 - New Hamp. 74 vs. Maine 62
- Jan 11, 2023 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Maine 58
- Jan 26, 2022 - New Hamp. 73 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Maine 71 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Jan 03, 2021 - New Hamp. 62 vs. Maine 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Maine 59 vs. New Hamp. 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Maine 70
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Hamp. 57 vs. Maine 51
- Mar 05, 2019 - New Hamp. 60 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 03, 2019 - Maine 62 vs. New Hamp. 53