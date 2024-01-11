Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: New Hamp. 8-6, Maine 8-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Cross Insurance Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

On Saturday, the Wildcats came up short against the River Hawks and fell 82-75. It was the first time this season that New Hamp. let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 65-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. Maine has struggled against Vermont recently, as their contest on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Maine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Black Bears, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given New Hamp.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Hamp. was able to grind out a solid victory over Maine in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 74-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.