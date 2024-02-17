Halftime Report

Vermont is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-29 lead against Maine.

If Vermont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-6 in no time. On the other hand, Maine will have to make due with an 11-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Vermont 20-6, Maine 11-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont is 10-0 against the Black Bears since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym(Maine). Despite being away, Vermont is looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Vermont proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 70-54 victory over the Wildcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Vermont.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears came up short against the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 77-72. Maine has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season. As for the Black Bears, they dropped their record down to 11-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 5.5 threes per game. Given Vermont's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid victory over the Black Bears in their previous matchup back in January, winning 65-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a 4.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Catamounts, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last 4 years.