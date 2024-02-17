Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Vermont 20-6, Maine 11-14

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

What to Know

Vermont is 10-0 against the Black Bears since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym(Maine). Maine took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Vermont proved on Thursday. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 70-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Vermont.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 77-72. Maine has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season. As for the Black Bears, they dropped their record down to 11-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 5.5 threes per game. Given Vermont's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over the Black Bears in their previous matchup back in January, winning 65-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last 4 years.