Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Maine

Current Records: Binghamton 8-10; Maine 6-12

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears lost both of their matches to the Binghamton Bearcats last season on scores of 65-73 and 60-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Black Bears and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cross Insurance Center. Binghamton should still be riding high after a win, while Maine will be looking to regain their footing.

Maine was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 66-45 defeat to the Vermont Catamounts.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Binghamton and the Albany Great Danes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bearcats wrapped it up with a 65-54 victory on the road.

The Black Bears are now 6-12 while Binghamton sits at 8-10. Binghamton is 4-3 after wins this season, and Maine is 2-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maine and Binghamton both have six wins in their last 12 games.