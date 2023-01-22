Who's Playing
Binghamton @ Maine
Current Records: Binghamton 8-10; Maine 6-12
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears lost both of their matches to the Binghamton Bearcats last season on scores of 65-73 and 60-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Black Bears and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cross Insurance Center. Binghamton should still be riding high after a win, while Maine will be looking to regain their footing.
Maine was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 66-45 defeat to the Vermont Catamounts.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Binghamton and the Albany Great Danes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bearcats wrapped it up with a 65-54 victory on the road.
The Black Bears are now 6-12 while Binghamton sits at 8-10. Binghamton is 4-3 after wins this season, and Maine is 2-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maine and Binghamton both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Binghamton 69 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2022 - Binghamton 73 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Maine 82 vs. Binghamton 75
- Jan 19, 2020 - Maine 86 vs. Binghamton 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Binghamton 83 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Maine 81 vs. Binghamton 79
- Jan 06, 2018 - Maine 76 vs. Binghamton 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - Maine 72 vs. Binghamton 71
- Jan 29, 2017 - Binghamton 65 vs. Maine 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Maine 74 vs. Binghamton 63