Who's Playing
Bryant @ Maine
Current Records: Bryant 17-11; Maine 12-16
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Maine and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cross Insurance Center. The Black Bears will be strutting in after a win while Bryant will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Maine sidestepped the Binghamton Bearcats for a 71-67 victory.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Bryant as they fell 70-66 to the Vermont Catamounts this past Saturday.
Maine's win brought them up to 12-16 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 17-11. Maine is 6-5 after wins this season, and Bryant is 6-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bryant won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Bryant 71 vs. Maine 53