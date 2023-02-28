Who's Playing

Bryant @ Maine

Current Records: Bryant 17-11; Maine 12-16

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Maine and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cross Insurance Center. The Black Bears will be strutting in after a win while Bryant will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Maine sidestepped the Binghamton Bearcats for a 71-67 victory.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Bryant as they fell 70-66 to the Vermont Catamounts this past Saturday.

Maine's win brought them up to 12-16 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 17-11. Maine is 6-5 after wins this season, and Bryant is 6-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Series History

Bryant won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.