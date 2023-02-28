Who's Playing

Bryant @ Maine

Current Records: Bryant 17-11; Maine 12-16

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs and the Maine Black Bears are set to square off in an America East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Memorial Gym(Maine). Maine will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bryant was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Speaking of close games: Maine sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-67 win over the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday.

Bryant is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Bryant is now 17-11 while the Black Bears sit at 12-16. Maine is 6-5 after wins this season, and the Bulldogs are 6-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bryant won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.