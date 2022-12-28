Who's Playing

Harvard @ Maine

Current Records: Harvard 8-5; Maine 6-6

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the Harvard Crimson will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cross Insurance Center. The Black Bears are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Maine took a serious blow against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 95-61. Maine's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kellen Tynes, who had 19 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Crimson and the Kansas Jayhawks this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Harvard falling 68-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Harvard was guard Chris Ledlum (17 points).

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.