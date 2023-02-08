Who's Playing

Vermont @ Maine

Current Records: Vermont 13-10; Maine 10-13

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears are 0-20 against the Vermont Catamounts since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Black Bears and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. Maine is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Maine proved too difficult a challenge. Maine took their game at home with ease, bagging an 84-49 win over UMBC.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts didn't have too much trouble with the Albany Great Danes on the road this past Saturday as they won 87-68.

The wins brought the Black Bears up to 10-13 and Vermont to 13-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maine comes into the contest boasting the sixth most steals per game in college basketball at 9.8. But Vermont enters the matchup with only 5.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last nine years.