Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Canisius 12-17, Manhattan 7-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Draddy Gymnasium.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 74-62 to the Stags. Canisius has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Canisius' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Youri Fritz, who scored 11 points, and Frank Mitchell who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Fritz didn't help Canisius' cause all that much against Pittsburgh back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers strolled past the Gaels with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 77-60. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for Manhattan this season.

Manhattan got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Shaquil Bender out in front who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Bender continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jaden Winston, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 assists.

The Golden Griffins' loss dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Jaspers, their win ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-21.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Manhattan, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, Manhattan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius was able to grind out a solid win over Manhattan when the teams last played back in January, winning 82-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Canisius since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.