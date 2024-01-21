Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Fairfield and Manhattan will finish this one. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Fairfield leads 38-35 over Manhattan.

Fairfield came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Fairfield 11-7, Manhattan 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Fairfield and Manhattan are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. Despite being away, Fairfield is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.

Last Friday, the Stags were able to grind out a solid victory over the Peacocks, taking the game 76-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Fairfield.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss. They fell 81-68 to the Peacocks. That's two games in a row now that Manhattan has lost by exactly 13 points.

The Stags are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

Fairfield and Manhattan were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Fairfield came up empty-handed after a 73-72 defeat. Can Fairfield avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fairfield is a big 8-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Stags, as the game opened with the Stags as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Manhattan and Fairfield both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.