Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: FDU 5-5, Manhattan 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The FDU Knights' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at Draddy Gymnasium. FDU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for FDU's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They skirted past the Highlanders 71-68. The victory was just what FDU needed coming off of a 80-52 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers came up short against the Red Foxes on Sunday and fell 70-56. Manhattan has struggled against Marist recently, as their game on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The win got the Knights back to even at 5-5. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

FDU came out on top in a nail-biter against Manhattan in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 77-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Manhattan and FDU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.