Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Manhattan Jaspers
Current Records: Iona 8-12, Manhattan 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The Jaspers have the home-court advantage, but the Gaels are expected to win by 1.5 points.
Manhattan is hoping to do what Siena couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Iona's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Iona managed a 72-68 victory over Siena.
Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 18.4.
Meanwhile, Manhattan earned a 74-64 win over Mt St Mary's on Saturday.
Iona's victory bumped their record up to 8-12. As for Manhattan, the win got them back to even at 9-9.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Iona skirted past Manhattan 60-57 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Iona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Manhattan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Iona is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 12, 2024 - Iona 60 vs. Manhattan 57
- Mar 07, 2024 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 60
- Feb 16, 2024 - Iona 73 vs. Manhattan 63
- Feb 17, 2023 - Iona 71 vs. Manhattan 60
- Jan 20, 2023 - Iona 84 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Manhattan 74 vs. Iona 72
- Jan 14, 2022 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 76
- Feb 13, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Iona 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 14, 2020 - Iona 80 vs. Manhattan 57