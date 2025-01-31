Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Iona 8-12, Manhattan 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The Jaspers have the home-court advantage, but the Gaels are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Manhattan is hoping to do what Siena couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Iona's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Iona managed a 72-68 victory over Siena.

Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 18.4.

Meanwhile, Manhattan earned a 74-64 win over Mt St Mary's on Saturday.

Iona's victory bumped their record up to 8-12. As for Manhattan, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Iona skirted past Manhattan 60-57 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Iona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Manhattan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.