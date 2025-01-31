Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Iona 8-12, Manhattan 9-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The Gaels are coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Iona beat Siena 72-68.

Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 18.4.

Meanwhile, Manhattan beat Mt St Mary's 74-64 on Saturday.

Iona's victory bumped their record up to 8-12. As for Manhattan, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Iona skirted past Manhattan 60-57 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Iona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Manhattan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.