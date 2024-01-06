Halftime Report
Niagara is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Manhattan.
If Niagara keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-8 in no time. On the other hand, Manhattan will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Niagara Purple Eagles @ Manhattan Jaspers
Current Records: Niagara 4-8, Manhattan 4-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles are on the road again on Friday and play against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Draddy Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Niagara will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though Niagara has not done well against Buffalo recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Purple Eagles walked away with a 69-63 victory over the Bulls.
Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 68-56 to the Seahawks. Manhattan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Purple Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.
Niagara was able to grind out a solid victory over Manhattan in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 68-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Niagara since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Niagara is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Purple Eagles, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139.5 points.
Series History
Manhattan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.
- Jan 27, 2023 - Niagara 68 vs. Manhattan 62
- Jan 08, 2023 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 04, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Manhattan 74
- Jan 18, 2022 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 55
- Jan 15, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 49
- Feb 07, 2020 - Manhattan 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Jan 05, 2020 - Manhattan 67 vs. Niagara 62
- Feb 15, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Manhattan 90 vs. Niagara 80