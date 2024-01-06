Halftime Report

Niagara is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Manhattan.

If Niagara keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-8 in no time. On the other hand, Manhattan will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Niagara 4-8, Manhattan 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles are on the road again on Friday and play against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Draddy Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Niagara will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Niagara has not done well against Buffalo recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Purple Eagles walked away with a 69-63 victory over the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 68-56 to the Seahawks. Manhattan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Purple Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Niagara was able to grind out a solid victory over Manhattan in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 68-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Niagara since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Niagara is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Purple Eagles, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Manhattan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.