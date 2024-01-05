Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Niagara 4-8, Manhattan 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Niagara, who comes in off a win.

Even though Niagara has not done well against Buffalo recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Purple Eagles came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 69-63.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 68-56 to the Seahawks. Manhattan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Purple Eagles' win bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Niagara was able to grind out a solid win over Manhattan in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 68-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Niagara since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Manhattan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.