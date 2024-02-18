Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Rider 9-16, Manhattan 5-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Manhattan will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Rider Broncs will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

Last Friday, the Jaspers came up short against the Gaels and fell 73-63. Manhattan has struggled against the Gaels recently, as their game on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Rider came into Friday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They managed a 61-57 win over the Mountaineers on Friday.

The Jaspers have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-18 record this season. As for the Broncs, their win bumped their record up to 9-16.

While only Rider took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Rider's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs the Jaspers over their last ten matchups.

Manhattan came up short against the Broncs when the teams last played back in January, falling 71-58. Will Manhattan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Rider is a 3-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.