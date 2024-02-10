Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Siena 3-20, Manhattan 5-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Siena has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, the Saints lost to the Red Foxes at home by a decisive 67-51 margin.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers.

The Saints have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-20 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.

Siena is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-10 against the spread).

Siena and the Jaspers were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but the Saints came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Can Siena avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manhattan is a 4.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Manhattan and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.