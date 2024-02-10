Who's Playing
Siena Saints @ Manhattan Jaspers
Current Records: Siena 3-20, Manhattan 5-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
Siena has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Thursday, the Saints lost to the Red Foxes at home by a decisive 67-51 margin.
Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers.
The Saints have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-20 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.
Siena is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-10 against the spread).
Siena and the Jaspers were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but the Saints came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Can Siena avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Manhattan is a 4.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 138 points.
Series History
Manhattan and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Manhattan 67 vs. Siena 66
- Feb 03, 2023 - Manhattan 71 vs. Siena 66
- Jan 21, 2022 - Manhattan 75 vs. Siena 68
- Dec 03, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Siena 72
- Feb 27, 2021 - Siena 64 vs. Manhattan 56
- Feb 26, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Manhattan 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Siena 63 vs. Manhattan 49
- Feb 16, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Manhattan 52
- Jan 12, 2020 - Manhattan 81 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 08, 2019 - Siena 51 vs. Manhattan 49