Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: St. Peter's 8-5, Manhattan 4-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. St. Peter's defense has only allowed 63.5 points per game this season, so Manhattan's offense will have their work cut out for Manhattan.

Last Sunday, the Peacocks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mountaineers, taking the game 70-64.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 71-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncs. The game was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but Manhattan was outscored by Rider in the second.

The Peacocks are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for the Jaspers, they bumped their record down to 4-10 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Going forward, St. Peter's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Manhattan against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-8 ATS record can't hold a candle to St. Peter's 8-4.

St. Peter's ended up a good deal behind Manhattan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 68-52. Can St. Peter's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Peter's is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.