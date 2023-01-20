Who's Playing

Iona @ Manhattan

Current Records: Iona 12-6; Manhattan 6-10

What to Know

The Iona Gaels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iona and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 88-76 at home and Manhattan taking the second 74-72.

Iona lost a heartbreaker to the Rider Broncs when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Iona fell just short of Rider by a score of 70-67. That makes it the first time this season Iona has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jaspers beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 62-57 last week.

The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Manhattan's win lifted them to 6-10 while Iona's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Manhattan can repeat their recent success or if Iona bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 13-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Iona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Manhattan.