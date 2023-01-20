Who's Playing
Iona @ Manhattan
Current Records: Iona 12-6; Manhattan 6-10
What to Know
The Iona Gaels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iona and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 88-76 at home and Manhattan taking the second 74-72.
Iona lost a heartbreaker to the Rider Broncs when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Iona fell just short of Rider by a score of 70-67. That makes it the first time this season Iona has let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jaspers beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 62-57 last week.
The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Manhattan's win lifted them to 6-10 while Iona's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Manhattan can repeat their recent success or if Iona bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gaels are a big 13-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Iona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Manhattan 74 vs. Iona 72
- Jan 14, 2022 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 76
- Feb 13, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Iona 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 14, 2020 - Iona 80 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2020 - Manhattan 72 vs. Iona 49
- Feb 22, 2019 - Iona 66 vs. Manhattan 52
- Mar 03, 2018 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 60
- Feb 23, 2018 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - Iona 78 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 24, 2017 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 17, 2017 - Iona 82 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 26, 2016 - Iona 86 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 29, 2016 - Iona 70 vs. Manhattan 56